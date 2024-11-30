Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.05 and traded as high as $49.21. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF shares last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 3,691 shares traded.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5,270.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 228,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 224,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.