Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance

XJNGF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

