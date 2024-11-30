Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in November

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance
XJNGF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
About Goldwind Science And Technology
