Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 22,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 938% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Graybug Vision Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

