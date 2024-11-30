Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,685 shares during the quarter. Clayton Partners LLC owned 1.50% of Great Elm Group worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 32.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.00. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

