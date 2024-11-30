Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

GPRE opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $698.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

