Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Hamilton Lane worth $58,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.38 and a 12-month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

View Our Latest Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.