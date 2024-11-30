Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $144,364.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,282.20. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

