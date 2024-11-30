HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Assertio in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assertio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assertio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Assertio stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Heather L. Mason acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,650 shares in the company, valued at $230,120. This trade represents a 35.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 285,655 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

