Head to Head Comparison: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Free Report) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BG Medicine and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Teknova 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.07%. Given BG Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BG Medicine is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

13.8% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BG Medicine and Alpha Teknova”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpha Teknova $36.68 million 10.86 -$36.78 million ($0.74) -10.09

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A Alpha Teknova -87.17% -35.30% -24.52%

Risk & Volatility

BG Medicine has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It provides lab essentials which provides chemical formulations for use in biological research and drug discovery; and clinical solutions, a custom product used in the development and production of protein therapies, gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and diagnostic kits. The company serves its products to life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, as well as academic and government research institutions. Alpha Teknova, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

