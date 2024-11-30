Head-To-Head Contrast: BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and BE Semiconductor Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $143.99 million 34.46 -$80.54 million ($4.14) -51.30 BE Semiconductor Industries $626.45 million N/A $191.66 million $2.43 49.18

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SiTime has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiTime and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 1 0 3 0 2.50 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $196.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.59%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -53.55% -9.89% -7.56% BE Semiconductor Industries 28.93% 39.36% 18.75%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats SiTime on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

