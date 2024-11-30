Head to Head Contrast: Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) vs. Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics -578.80% -58.83% -38.45% Bullfrog AI N/A -141.39% -124.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics $19.94 million 4.47 -$37.37 million ($1.53) -1.31 Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 312.11 -$5.36 million ($0.85) -2.53

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bullfrog AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Werewolf Therapeutics. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werewolf Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Werewolf Therapeutics and Bullfrog AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Bullfrog AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors and lymphoma. The company is also developing JZP898, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer; and WTX-712, an activated Interleukin-21(IL-21) and WTX-518, an activated IL-18 (IL-18) INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.