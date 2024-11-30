Head-To-Head Contrast: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) vs. Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -5.73% 42.92% 7.25% Bullfrog AI N/A -141.39% -124.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Bullfrog AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $15.85 billion 1.20 -$559.00 million ($0.85) -19.74 Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 312.11 -$5.36 million ($0.85) -2.53

Analyst Ratings

Bullfrog AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Bullfrog AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 2 7 0 2.78 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Volatility and Risk

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin’s lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

