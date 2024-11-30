HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $105.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

