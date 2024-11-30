Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $426,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 88,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.2 %

HTLF stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at $71,274.40. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,161.12. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

