Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

