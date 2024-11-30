Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). 4,621,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,060,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The stock has a market cap of £15.09 million, a P/E ratio of -117.80 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.36.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

Featured Stories

