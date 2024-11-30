Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

HENKY stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

