Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stake Lessened by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,698 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $111,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $3,021,032.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,191.04. This trade represents a 48.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $70,055.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,094.60. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,153,519 shares of company stock worth $24,486,721 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

