Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Up 37.2% – What’s Next?

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 37.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Approximately 3,279,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,217,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37 ($0.02).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
