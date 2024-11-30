ICC Holdings, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger Proposal at Special Meeting**

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCH) recently held a Special Meeting of Shareholders on November 26, 2024, during which notable proposals were presented and voted upon. The company announced in an 8-K report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the shareholders approved the proposed Agreement and Plan of Merger with Mutual Capital Holdings, Inc.

The key outcomes of the meeting were as follows:

**Proposal No. 1:** Shareholders voted to approve and adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Mutual Capital Holdings, Inc., Mutual Capital Merger Sub, Inc., and ICC Holdings, Inc. The tally showed 2,643,552 votes in favor and 85 votes against.

**Proposal No. 2:** Shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation that may become payable to the Company’s named executive officers in connection with the merger. The vote count displayed 2,526,689 votes for, 88,984 votes against, and 27,964 abstentions.

**Proposal No. 3:** Lastly, shareholders also approved the adjournment of the Special Meeting to a later date if necessary to solicit additional proxies. The vote indicated 2,641,691 votes for, 1,935 against, and 10 abstentions.

As per the Company’s announcement, the proposed merger with Mutual Capital is contingent upon the fulfillment of certain conditions, including obtaining regulatory approvals from insurance regulators in Illinois and Pennsylvania, as well as satisfying customary closing conditions. Initially expected to close by December 31, 2024, the Company now anticipates the closing to be pushed to early in the first quarter of 2025 due to the timing of regulatory approvals.

The 8-K report also included forward-looking statements as required by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the expectations of management and current information available to the Company, indicating potential uncertainties and risks that could impact future financial results and conditions.

The Company encourages investors and shareholders to review the 8-K filing and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, for a detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with the proposed merger and other factors. The Company further stated that all forward-looking statements are valid as of the date of release and are subject to subsequent updates or revisions based on new circumstances or events.

Arron K. Sutherland, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of ICC Holdings, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the Company on November 26, 2024.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

