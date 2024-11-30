IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in IDT by 40.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDT by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

IDT Announces Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $308.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $29,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,920.61. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 29,175 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $1,378,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,600. This represents a 42.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,582 shares of company stock worth $1,632,568. 25.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.