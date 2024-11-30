Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.30 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87.30 ($1.11). Approximately 435,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 629,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.30 ($1.12).

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.85. The company has a market cap of £361.75 million, a P/E ratio of 793.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

