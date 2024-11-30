Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading 7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.92. 179,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 197,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Inhibikase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IKT

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0 %

Insider Transactions at Inhibikase Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Inhibikase Therapeutics news, Director Arvind Kush acquired 145,000 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $198,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 589,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.17% of Inhibikase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.