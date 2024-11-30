Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £99,476.01 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($17.11) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.01 ($126,704.89).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.16) per share, with a total value of £360.96 ($459.76).

On Friday, October 18th, Stephen Oxley sold 19,554 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.44), for a total transaction of £298,394.04 ($380,071.38).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,355.91, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,318 ($16.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 13,275.86%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($21.02) to GBX 1,500 ($19.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

