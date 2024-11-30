Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £99,476.01 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($17.11) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.01 ($126,704.89).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.16) per share, with a total value of £360.96 ($459.76).
  • On Friday, October 18th, Stephen Oxley sold 19,554 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.44), for a total transaction of £298,394.04 ($380,071.38).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,355.91, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,318 ($16.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 13,275.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($21.02) to GBX 1,500 ($19.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

