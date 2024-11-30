International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $224.27 and last traded at $226.92. Approximately 2,995,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,246,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.