Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the October 31st total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,601 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

