Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the October 31st total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.