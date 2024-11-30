Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 286.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

