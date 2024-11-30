Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.86 and traded as high as $98.85. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 89,879 shares changing hands.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

