Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.