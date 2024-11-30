iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 400.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 16,145 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $1,249,784.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,380,103.89. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar purchased 6,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.16 per share, with a total value of $500,866.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,605.56. The trade was a 54.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

IRTC stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.