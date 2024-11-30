Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 343.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. This represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after buying an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

