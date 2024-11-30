iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTWGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as low as $25.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 335,266 shares.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 382.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.