iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as low as $25.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 335,266 shares.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 382.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

