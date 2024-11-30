iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as low as $25.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 335,266 shares.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.
