iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Reduced by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 769.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 221,381 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,094,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after buying an additional 171,147 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IEI stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
