iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $28.26. iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 8 shares.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.
About iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
