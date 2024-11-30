iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $28.26. iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 8 shares.

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

About iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.