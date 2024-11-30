iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.75 and traded as high as $31.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 1,307 shares traded.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) by 295.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

