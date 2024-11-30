iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $23.21. iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 26,379 shares.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 242,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 85,731 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,158,000.

About iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

