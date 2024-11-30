iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $25.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 7,799 shares trading hands.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 277.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

