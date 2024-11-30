iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.20 and traded as high as $26.34. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.1002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.
