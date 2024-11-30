iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.20 and traded as high as $26.34. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.1002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2,340.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 224,144 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

