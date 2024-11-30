iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.93 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

