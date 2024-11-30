iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 552.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 120,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,913 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

