iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and traded as high as $45.18. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

