iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $290.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.40 and a 12-month high of $290.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

