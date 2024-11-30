iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IJT stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.21 and a twelve month high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.