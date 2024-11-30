iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.21 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

