iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.03 and traded as high as $87.81. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF shares last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 629 shares.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

