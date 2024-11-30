JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
