Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,338,800 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the October 31st total of 1,274,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,994,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JRVMF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Jervois Global has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

