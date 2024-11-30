John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 176.4% in November

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

BTO opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 88,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 400.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

