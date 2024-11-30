John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 176.4% in November

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
BTO opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.87.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
