John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.82). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.82), with a volume of 4,631 shares trading hands.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.
