Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Short Interest Update

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Katapult Stock Performance
NASDAQ KPLTW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Katapult
