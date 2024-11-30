Katie Murray Sells 533,746 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.99), for a total value of £2,092,284.32 ($2,664,990.85).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 402.70 ($5.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 341.79. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 404.50 ($5.15). The company has a market capitalization of £33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.29) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351 ($4.47).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

